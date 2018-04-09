INCREASE YOUR APP INSTALLS

Improve the user experience, increase app installs and automatically optimize your app presence on the web, with just one link.


how it works 1link.io

ONE APP should be ONE LINK

Stop having multiple links for one app, share one short link and we take care of the rest, users are automatically redirected based on their device. Try yourself: 1link.io/l/demo

USED BY

Planet Fundraiser
F3 App
Phorest salon
HIGHLIGHTS

Features you love

Scalable Infrastracture

We run on a high available serverless infrastructure able to process thousands of clicks per second.

Landing Page

Get a free, automatically generated landing page based on your app style. It's social ready and will be indexed by all the search engines.

Integrations

Integrate 1LINK.IO with your own workflow, build custom applications with our easy to use API or via zapier integration Zapier

How we reduce the steps involved (and time) to increase installs

HOW IT WORKS

  • 1

    User clicks on your link

    Your link will look like this https://1link.io/l/demo

  • 2

    We detect the device type

    Our serverless infrastructure detects the type of device: mobile (iOS, Android), desktop or bot/crawler. Based on your settings and the device we redirect or show the landing page following the latest standards.

  • 3

    User lands

    The user reachs the proprietary mobile store (App Store or Play Store) thanks to our web -> deep link technology, or if it's a desktop device they will see the landing page or your website (based on your link's settings)

step step
A few examples
FEATURES

Use cases

graphic

A better UX for Social media

Increase conversions by providing a short link for your app.

By using 1LINK.IO your app's links are condensed into one and your users will see a generic app preview for all devices because all the landing pages are social-ready (contains all the meta data needed) and SEO-friendly.

When you have no space for multiple links you can use 1LINK.IO. (e.g. Instagram bio, Instagram Stories, Twitter bio/website, Facebook Page quick button ("Use/Get App").

Advertise with just one link

Increase conversions by providing an unified link for your campaigns.

Incorrect targeting configuration or missing deep link technology from advertisement platform can decrease conversions.

Run your campaigns without worrying about the device of the user, each click will be automatically handled by 1LINK.IO based on your settings.

graphic
graphic

Increase CTR % by using one link and understand your audience.

From email campaigns/newsletters to social media marketing, increase conversions and keep track of users.

Send one link instead of multiple ones without worrying about the end users, each of them will land to the appropriate page (based on your settings). Please note: to increase the CTR even more you can customize the domain for your link (e.g. myapp.com/download)

Always keep control of your links, edit one or more options and edits will be live in real time, even if you sent the link months ago.

After running your campaign you can track the source of users, country, device type and more with our easy to use analytics dashboard.

Generate or update a link when an action occurs

If you are developing apps at scale integrate via our API or Zapier.

Thanks to our Application programming interface (API) or Zapier you can easily integrate 1LINK.IO into your business.

graphic
graphic

Share only one QR code for your app

Give a fast lane to your audience or clients, after scanning the QR code they will be automatically redirected

Instead of sharing multiple text links for your app and website in some situations you want to just share a simple all in one QR code (e.g. during a talk, panel, stand, tv ad, etc.). You can accomplish that with 1LINK.IO

PRICING

Plans for everyone

TESTING €0/m Try out all the basics features for free (forever)
    100 Clicks/month
    5 Links
    14 Days Analytics
    API and Zapier (for testing only)
    Custom domain
STARTUP €6.99/m 14 Days free trial
    5'000 Clicks/month
    100 Links
    90 Days Analytics
    API and Zapier
    Custom domain
PRO €17.99/m 14 Days free trial
    50'000 Clicks/month
    Unlimited Links
    Full history Analytics
    API and Zapier
    Custom domain
Prices are VAT included

Included in all plans

Landing page


For desktop users if no redirect URL is set we automatically generate a landing page that is optimized for SEO and social networks.

Deep linking


Doesn't matter the device, every user will land to the proprietary app store.

Full control of your links


Edit or archive links in real time, or refresh the landing page (colors, app icon).

Analytics dashboard


Measure and understand your audience.
FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions

What payment methods do you accept?

Payments are processed and collected by Paddle.com, they accept Paypal and all Credit Cards.

What happen if I reach the plan limit?

In case you reach your plan (cumulative) maximum clicks per month your users will see a "plan limit reached" notice and users will not be redirected. To unlock the limit you need to upgrade your plan. Please note: When you are approaching one or more limit you will receive a notification via email.

How clicks per month are calculated?

Clicks per month are cumulative (from all your links), and are counted when a real user (not a bot or crawler) clicks on your link and 1LINK.IO successfully handle it. Each click is unique (we do not store IP addresses nor fingerprint users. (e.g. if you are on the "startup" plan and you have 10 links you can receive 500 clicks per link in a month (in total 5'000/month))

Can I change/cancel my plan anytime?

Yes! there is no lock-in, change or cancel your plan when you want. There is also a free 14 days trial for paid plans.

Farport Software s.r.l.
VIALE GIULIO CESARE 2 00192 ROME (RM), ITALY - P.IVA 14285041001

Official SaaS reseller: Paddle.com

info@1link.io

