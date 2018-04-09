Increase CTR % by using one link and understand your audience.

From email campaigns/newsletters to social media marketing, increase conversions and keep track of users.

Send one link instead of multiple ones without worrying about the end users, each of them will land to the appropriate page (based on your settings). Please note: to increase the CTR even more you can customize the domain for your link (e.g. myapp.com/download)

Always keep control of your links , edit one or more options and edits will be live in real time, even if you sent the link months ago.