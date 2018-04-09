Improve the user experience, increase app installs and automatically optimize your app presence on the web, with just one link.
Stop having multiple links for one app, share one short link and we take care of the rest, users are automatically redirected based on their device. Try yourself: 1link.io/l/demo
We run on a high available serverless infrastructure able to process thousands of clicks per second.
Get a free, automatically generated landing page based on your app style. It's social ready and will be indexed by all the search engines.
Your link will look like this https://1link.io/l/demo
Our serverless infrastructure detects the type of device: mobile (iOS, Android), desktop or bot/crawler. Based on your settings and the device we redirect or show the landing page following the latest standards.
The user reachs the proprietary mobile store (App Store or Play Store) thanks to our web -> deep link technology, or if it's a desktop device they will see the landing page or your website (based on your link's settings)
Did you know that on our App you can access all contacts and lists that are saved to your Dashboard also without internet access? Find the App here --> https://t.co/hvA31BFQLT#Humanitarians #connectingresponders pic.twitter.com/VWBoOpuqw6— Humanitarian ID (@HumanitarianID) April 9, 2018
Join me now as I’ll be live streaming on The IAm Neil Patrick Harris App from Vancouver on my day off from Series of Unfortunate Events. Download the app here and we can chat live: (https://t.co/izHhS580M9)— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 26, 2018
I’ll be live streaming from my app in a lil while talking to my fans about how the offseason been going, pro bowl and whatever else. Stay tuned! Download the app here if you haven’t already : https://t.co/912XmKW6Ts— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 19, 2018
A brand new version of Planet Fundraiser is waiting for you wherever you get your apps. ✨ Get it here: https://t.co/MERngFGk9J pic.twitter.com/1146n0gYKr— Planet Fundraiser (@PlanetFundraise) September 13, 2017
Incorrect targeting configuration or missing deep link technology from advertisement platform can decrease conversions.
Run your campaigns without worrying about the device of the user, each click will be automatically handled by 1LINK.IO based on your settings.
Send one link instead of multiple ones without worrying about the end users, each of them will land to the appropriate page (based on your settings). Please note: to increase the CTR even more you can customize the domain for your link (e.g. myapp.com/download)
Always keep control of your links, edit one or more options and edits will be live in real time, even if you sent the link months ago.
After running your campaign you can track the source of users, country, device type and more with our easy to use analytics dashboard.
Instead of sharing multiple text links for your app and website in some situations you want to just share a simple all in one QR code (e.g. during a talk, panel, stand, tv ad, etc.). You can accomplish that with 1LINK.IO
Payments are processed and collected by Paddle.com, they accept Paypal and all Credit Cards.What happen if I reach the plan limit?
In case you reach your plan (cumulative) maximum clicks per month your users will see a "plan limit reached" notice and users will not be redirected. To unlock the limit you need to upgrade your plan. Please note: When you are approaching one or more limit you will receive a notification via email.
Clicks per month are cumulative (from all your links), and are counted when a real user (not a bot or crawler) clicks on your link and 1LINK.IO successfully handle it. Each click is unique (we do not store IP addresses nor fingerprint users. (e.g. if you are on the "startup" plan and you have 10 links you can receive 500 clicks per link in a month (in total 5'000/month))Can I change/cancel my plan anytime?
Yes! there is no lock-in, change or cancel your plan when you want. There is also a free 14 days trial for paid plans.
